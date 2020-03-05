REPORT: Yelich and Brewers officially agree to a 7-year extension

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich have officially agreed to a 7-year extension worth $188.5 million.

The extension would keep the former MVP in Milwaukee for the next nine seasons and set his contract to be worth 205 million dollars.

The Brewers are expecting to have a press conference Friday morning.

Last season Yelich slashed for a .329 batting average, 44 homeruns, and 97 RBI's. The 28-year-old was the runner-up in MVP last year after winning it in 2018.