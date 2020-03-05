REPORT: Yelich and Brewers officially agree to a 7-year extension

Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich hits a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Geoff Hartlieb during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 5:17 PM, Mar 05, 2020

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) -- According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich have officially agreed to a 7-year extension worth $188.5 million.

The extension would keep the former MVP in Milwaukee for the next nine seasons and set his contract to be worth 205 million dollars.

The Brewers are expecting to have a press conference Friday morning.

Last season Yelich slashed for a .329 batting average, 44 homeruns, and 97 RBI's. The 28-year-old was the runner-up in MVP last year after winning it in 2018.

 