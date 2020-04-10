Yelich, Braun to donate meals to Wisconsin healthcare workers

Christian Yelich and Ryan Braun are planing to provide meals to Wisconsin healthcare workers on the front line at Froedtert Hospital & Medical College of Wisconsin, Ascension Wisconsin, Children's Wisconsin and Aurora Health Care.

"We're grateful to be able to provide our health care workers with a meal to show our gratitude for how much they've been doing in this trying time," Yelich said in a statement. "We're all in this fight together and will get through it together."

The Avenue will help lead the effort.

This comes just a few weeks after Yelich and Braun pledged to donate meals to Los Angeles through their California Strong foundation.