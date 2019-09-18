REPORT: The Packers have traded Trevor Davis to the Raiders

Updated: Wed 5:13 PM, Sep 18, 2019

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -- According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Green Bay Packers have traded speedy wide receiver Trevor Davis to the Oakland Raiders.

According to the Oakland Tribune, the Packers will receive a sixth-round pick in return.

The move will open up a spot for wide receiver Darrius Shepherd to be the punt and kick returner.

Davis was a fifth-round pick in 2016. The 26-year-old has appeared in 31 games with nine receptions, 122 yards and one touchdown.

The wide receive was primarily used as a kick and punt return specialist. He averaged 11.2 yards per return on punts and 22.6 yards per return on kick-offs during his tenure with Green Bay.

 