REPORT: The Packers have traded Trevor Davis to the Raiders

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Green Bay Packers have traded speedy wide receiver Trevor Davis to the Oakland Raiders.

Source: #Packers traded WR/Returner Trevor Davis to the #Raiders. Davis is a 4.3 speed WR and one of the League’s top punt & kick returners who should have an immediate opportunity to compete at WR. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2019

According to the Oakland Tribune, the Packers will receive a sixth-round pick in return.

Looks like Raiders traded a sixth-round pick to acquire Trevor Davis from the Packers. — Jerry McDonald (@Jerrymcd) September 18, 2019

The move will open up a spot for wide receiver Darrius Shepherd to be the punt and kick returner.

Davis was a fifth-round pick in 2016. The 26-year-old has appeared in 31 games with nine receptions, 122 yards and one touchdown.

The wide receive was primarily used as a kick and punt return specialist. He averaged 11.2 yards per return on punts and 22.6 yards per return on kick-offs during his tenure with Green Bay.