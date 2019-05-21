REPORT: Safety Josh Jones wants out of Green Bay

Packers organized team activities start with some drama. Safety Josh Jones is requesting a trade and will be skipping OTAs, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

Jones was a second-round pick in 2017 but has struggled to find playing time. Last season, the 24-year-old finished with 55 tackles, 1 sack and 0 interceptions.

The Packers drafted Darnell Savage with the 21st overall pick and signed Adrian Amos this offseason. The two safeties more than likely forced Jones down the depth chart.

Demovsky added that Jones believes it would be best for both parties if they parted ways.

Jones made it known last season that he just wants more playing time.

“I just want to be out there more,” Jones told Brett Christopherson of the Appleton Post-Crescent. “That’s what I’m here for. You ain’t going to (draft) a player in the second round to not contribute to the team. I mean, am I right or am I wrong?”

General manager Brian Gutekunst hasn't given up on the safety yet.

"He's trending in the right direction," Gutekunst said earlier according to Michael Cohen of the Athletic. "This will be a big year for him. We're certainly going to need him. I thought he had some really good snaps toward the end of last year after he started playing more. It's like a lot of young players, they just need to play."