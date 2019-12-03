Police: Armed student shot by officer at Oshkosh West High School

Police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Oshkosh West High School.

Students evacuated from Oshkosh West High School after an officer-involved shooting. (WBAY Photo)

Oshkosh Police say an armed student confronted a school resource officer.

The officer fired. Both the student and the officer were hurt, police say. We do not know the extend of their injuries. They were taken to local hospitals.

No other students were hurt, according to the police.

Oshkosh West is on lockdown. Students are being taken to Perry Tipler Middle School where they will be reunited with parents.

"There has been an officer-involved shooting at Oshkosh West High School. The school has been locked down. Students are being evacuated and transported to Perry Tipler Middle School. Parents may reunite with their students at Tipler; identification is required. A student armed with a weapon confronted a school resource officer. The student and officer were both injured and transported to local hospitals. Only one student was injured. This incident is being turned over to the State Department of Criminal Investigation. There will be further information shared when it becomes available," reads a statement from the Oshkosh Area School District.

Police did not say what type of weapon the student used.

Oshkosh West High School is located at 375 N Eagle St.

UW-Oshkosh Police sent out a Titan Alert saying Oshkosh Police are investigating an "emergency situation at a City of Oshkosh school." They said there was no danger to UWO.

Action 2 News has crews at the school. We are working to get more information and will keep you updated on this breaking news.