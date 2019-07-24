REPORT: Packers to release DL Mike Daniels

Multiple reports say that the Packers are releasing defensive end Mike Daniels.

“I’ve been around Mike for a short period of time," said Packers coach Matt LaFleur. "He’s meant a lot to the community and this football team. Having had to prepare for him in the past, he’s a really good player.”

The Packers signed Daniels to a contract extension in December 2015.

The 30-year-old was on the final year of his contract.

ESPN's Rob Demovsky says Daniels was due to make $8.5 million this year ($7.6 million base salary, $500,000 roster bonus and $400,000 workout bonus).

Daniels held his "Back to School Bash" on Tuesday said "You'll see me on Thursday," in preparation for training camp.

Daniels, who was drafted out of the University of Iowa in the fourth round (No. 132 overall) by the Packers with the first of two fourth-round selections in 2012.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst will address the media on the matter later today.