REPORT: Packers planning to retain Mike Pettine as defensive Coordinator

Mike Pettine will return as the Packers defensive coordinator for the 2020 season according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

During his season wrap-up press conference Wednesday morning, Matt LaFleur did not initially commit to Pettine.

"I mean we're still working through everything right now," said LaFleur when asked about preserving Pettine on staff.

According to Demovsky, LaFleur and Pettine met Wednesday after LaFleur's press conference. That's when they decided to stick together for a second season.

The 2020 season will be Pettine's third as the Packers defensive coordinator. He was hired by Mike McCarthy in 2018.

The Packers ranked 18th in league in yards given up per game at 352.6. Green Bay's defense limited opponents to just 19.6 points per game, which ninth best in the NFL. A major improvement off of 2018 when the Packers finished 22nd in the league with 25 points per game.