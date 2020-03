According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Packers are expected to release tight end Jimmy Graham.

Graham was going into the final year of his contract. Green Bay saves $8-million in salary cap by releasing Graham.

The 33-year-old finished with 38 receptions for 447 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Graham played for two seasons in Green Bay. He tallied a total of 93 receptions for 1,083 yards and five touchdowns.