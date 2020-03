According to multiple reports, Marcedes Lewis will be back in the Green and Gold.

The deal is only one-year worth $2.25-million. Only $1-million of the contract is guaranteed..

According to NFL Network, Lewis drew interest from the New Orleans Saints as well.

The 35-year-old is going into his 15th season in the NFL and third with the Packers.

Last season, he tallied 15 receptions for 156 yards and one touchdown.