REPORT: NFL will allow teams to set attendance capacity

According to a report by the Athletic's Daniel Kaplan, the NFL will not cap attendance for the 2020 season. The teams will be allowed to set their own attendance policies starting with the preseason in August.

The NFL has informed teams to follow their local health COVID-19 guidelines on social distancing.

"Attendance will be a state-by-state, county-by-county thing," an NFL source informed Kaplan. "It will not be a one-size-fits-all."

There are concerns over competitive advantages for teams that are allowed to have more fans based on the local health guidelines.