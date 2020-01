According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Khris Middleton has been selected as an NBA All-Star reserve.

This is the second straight season Middleton has been named a reserve.

Middleton is averaging 20.2 points per game, 5.9 rebounds per game and 3.9 assists per game this season.

Middleton's teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo has already been named a team captain for the game.

The NBA All-Star game will take place in Chicago on Feb. 16.