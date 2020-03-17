REPORT: Chargers will sign Bryan Bulaga to 3-year, $30M deal

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga sits on the bench during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 3:46 PM, Mar 17, 2020

The Green Bay Packers let offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga walk in free agency and now he will sign with a new team.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting Bulaga will sign with the Los Angeles Chargers. Bulaga agreed to a 3-year deal worth $30 million according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Bulaga played nine seasons with the Packers and started 111 games.

It was assumed Bulaga would likely not return to Green Bay after the team reportedly signed Rick Wagner to a 2-year, $11 million deal on Monday.

Former Packers offensive line coach James Campen is currently with the Chargers.





Read the original version of this article at www.wbay.com.

 