REPORT: Allegations have been made that a racial comment was used in front of Kobe King

According to Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, University of Wisconsin officials are investigating an allegation that a racial slur was used in front of Kobe King.

"UW athletics administration was made aware of an allegation Sunday afternoon and has already taken measures to address it,” Wisconsin associate athletic director Justin Doherty said in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel article. “Anytime we are made of an allegation of any kind, it is handled with the utmost seriousness.

"There is absolutely no place in UW athletics for the type of behavior being alleged.”

King announced he was transferring from Wisconsin on Jan. 29.

After talking with my family and friends I have decided that the best step for my future basketball aspirations, as well as my love for the game, is to immediately step away from the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program," King said via his Instagram account. "This has been a very tough decision for me…however, after spending almost three years in the Wisconsin program I have realized that this program is not the right fit for me as a player and person."

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel article, King could use this such claim to be granted immediate eligibility when transferring.

Original article here