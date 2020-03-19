REMINDER: DMVs in Wisconsin closed Friday

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, DMVs across the state will be closed Friday, March 20.

The one-day closure is necessary to deep clean and modify public spaces to allow additional social distancing practices when the locations reopen Monday, March 23.

“Unfortunately, COVID-19 is having a dramatic impact on our communities. We want to help flatten the infection curve over the next few weeks to protect the most vulnerable among us. Limiting the need to visit a DMV while serving Wisconsin citizens is one of our efforts,” Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said. “All DMV services related to vehicles can be done online. We encourage our customers to visit wisconsindmv.gov for this information and avoid an unnecessary trip to a service center.”