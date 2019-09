From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Quirt Family Dentistry on Bridge Street in Wausau will offer free cleanings, fillings and extractions. Patients will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

They are located at 200 East Bridge Street, Suite 100 in Wausau. For more information, call 715-843-9800 or visit www.FreeDentistryDay.org.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, approximately 108 million Americans are living without dental insurance.