Quintez Cephus cleared to play for Badgers

Quintez Cephus tweeted late Friday morning that he was eligible to play for the Badgers.

God is good! So thankful to be eligible to play with my teammates! Thank you to everyone who helped get me to this point! #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/Qx81n9LZ4N — Quintez Cephus (@QoDeep_87) August 23, 2019

Cephus is a wide receiver for the Badgers. Earlier this month, he was acquitted on sexual assault charges in Dane County Circuit Court.

On Aug 19, UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank announced the university would readmit Cephus.

Wisconsin football spokesman Brian Lucas said Friday that the NCCA has cleared Cephus and he's eligible for the 19th-ranked Badgers, who open the season Aug. 30 at South Florida.