Quick-thinking employees play crucial role in minimizing fire's damage

The Stratford Fire Chief says things could have been a lot worse if it wasn’t for the quick response from the community.

Just after 2 p.m. Monday, fire officials were called to Provision Partners in Stratford for reports of an electrical fire that started inside the walls from a meter. Buildings were evacuated due to smoke for nearly an hour and 30 minutes.

Stratford Chief Tim Carey said staff at the facility sprayed fire extinguishers and the fire department didn’t have to do much when they arrived.

“We had a hydrant right across Highway 153 and we didn’t have to hook up the water but we were ready to do it. We called McMillian and Edger fire for mutual aid just in case and we thank them coming,” Carey said.

Stratford fire says this is a prime example of why you should always have a fire extinguisher nearby.

