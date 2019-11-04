Questions still remain for the future of the Fox Theater in downtown Stevens Point

Plans to save the iconic fox theater in Stevens Point have fallen through and the city is scheduled to demolish it before winter.

"A friend of mine and I worked when we were very young and we got to clean up after the movies. It was really cool," said Mayor Mike Wiza, of Stevens Point.

Everyone in Stevens Point recognizes the Fox Theater downtown even Mayor Mike Wiza who once worked there but now shuffles through old blueprints in his office. History hasn't been kind to the building. "We've literally had 30 years to try and do something with this and everybody that has tried has been unsuccessful. At some point we have to move on."

The building is full of asbestos and engineers have told the city, structurally it can't make it through another winter. The roof isn’t stable and the foundation is failing. "The building actually stopped being safe before it stopped business in the late 1970's."

Any future plans like Create Portage County's plan to move into the building have been abandoned for now. "Everybody knows the iconic opera house storefront and fox theater marquee so if there is some way we can still work to save that part of the building, we are going to do that."

The city is in talks with Create Portage County, Fox on Main and the family that owned it about fixing the safety issues and retaining the historical significance.

For now, over the next three weeks the building will have asbestos abatement done and then it will be torn down before the middle of winter.