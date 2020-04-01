Peak cases, COVID-19 forecast: What to know about Wisconsin coronavirus projections

When will Wisconsin reach peak cases?

Multiple models suggest that Wisconsin will reach peak COVID-19 infections in late April to May. DHS officials have said their worst case scenario projects 22,000 infections by April 22, while an Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projection forecasts April 27 as the peak for medical resource use under existing social distancing guidelines.

"We know there will be a surge, but we really don’t know how big and when. Certainly there will be more COVID-19 patients generally in the next month or two," the Wisconsin Hospital Association's chief medical officer Dr. Mark Kaufman said Wednesday.

Aspirus CEO Matt Heywood cautioned that different models and projections are based on a number of variables, but that there was a growing consensus that April and May would bring better clarity on the situation in Wisconsin.

"We are coming to some conclusion that around April or May, we will be able to tell how serious it is and just how much it’s spread, just how much the mitigation strategies are working," Heywood said in a press conference Wednesday.

Those estimations are also dependent on current social distancing measures, which data suggests still need better implementation from the public.

What should the public know about comparing COVID-19 projections and graphics?

Certain projections should be taken with a grain of salt, according to Heywood. The IHME model projects a shortage of ICU beds in Wisconsin by late April, but Heywood said that doesn't reflect current data or the efforts of health care providers to increase their ICU bed capacity. Currently, both Aspirus and Marshfield Clinic have told NewsChannel 7 they have added COVID-19-specific units to some hospitals in their network.

Data visualizations of John Hopkins COVID-19 case tracking shows different types of models based on whether active cases, confirmed cases, or deaths are selected. However, using metrics like confirmed cases can skew projections due to limitations on testing.

"At the end of the day, I'm counting the number of people in ICU beds. When that really stops, that's a real indicator that the climb in ICU beds is starting to stop across the state," Heywood noted Wednesday. "That means we probably are starting to get over that hump, more than the number of COVID cases you identify."

Nationwide, Children’s Wisconsin President of Primary Care Dr. Smriti Khare said at least one-third of hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been in patients under 44 years of age. According to the latest Wisconsin Department of Health data, 26% of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin have needed hospitalization.

When can life return to normal?

"There are many trials going on with medication right now, and hopefully they will identify a current medication that can either slow the progress of the disease in people, or prevent people from going on ventilators," Dr. Kaufman said.

Heywood identified three components needed before Wisconsin can reduce mitigation measures. Production of personal protective equipment needs to be ramped up to correct the nationwide shortage, COVID-19 testing needs to become more widespread with results returned within a day, and in turn, contact tracing can become faster to determine who may have been exposed.

"This one wave isn’t over and done. Until we get a vaccine, this is something we’re gonna have to deal with for the next 12-18 months," Heywood said. "But hopefully we don't have to revert back to the policies and procedures that we've had to do recently, because we'll have these other things in place."

What you can do

Public health officials are united in the message that in order to flatten the curve and protect hospital resources, Wisconsinites need to practice good hygiene, observe social distancing, and stay home outside of essential activities.

"By doing the mitigation strategies, we’re able to slow the spread. By slowing the spread, we’re able to move it out over time, so we can then keep our healthcare system able to handle the need of our patients and our community," Heywood said.