Quest Network comes to North Central Wisconsin

WSAW-TV is adding Quest to its digital subchannel lineup. As of Wednesday, March 11, over-the-air viewers are able to watch Quest on channel 7.5. Quest is a 24/7 broadcast television network that entertains and informs its viewers with exhilarating adventure programming.

“WSAW is happy to bring another free over-the-air channel to north central Wisconsin viewers,” said WSAW/WZAW Vice President and General Manager Al Lancaster.

Quest will capture the wonder, imagination and excitement of the natural and man-made world and features shows about natural history, engineering, and science, as well as military history and man’s greatest achievements. The only broadly-distributed factual-entertainment multicast network, Quest will show how the world really works and will not only entertain but will inform and educate viewers as well.

Programs on the Quest schedule include American Loggers, American Restoration, Auction Kings, Ax Men, Command Decisions, Factory Made, Ice Road Truckers, IRT Deadliest Roads, Life After People, Mega Movers, Modern Marvels, Stormchasers, Swap Loggers, Yukon Gold and many more.

Over-the-air viewers not seeing 7.5 on their channel lineup may need to rescan their television antennae in order to receive the new signal. Cable and satellite carriers for both networks will be announced at a later date.