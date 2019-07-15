Quality Foods sells Rib Mountain location after almost 30 years.

For almost 30 years Quality Foods has been providing just that for Rib Mountain residents, quality. But now the Quality Foods Owner Jason Fritsche is selling the store.

"I just got to the point after 28 years my kids have gone through school and now I'm looking for a change in my life," Fritsche said.

The store was purchased by Lamb’s Fresh Market, which already has a location on the east side of Wausau. But Rib Mountain residents are hoping that the store remains the hometown store they enjoy.

"We're hoping that it doesn’t change too much. We all like the small hometown feel of the store," Rib Mountain resident Maria Savino added.

Jason Fritsche said that the reason why he chose Lamb’s was because of that reason.

"I wanted to keep that local flavor when we switched over I didn't want it to be a big block store I wanted it to stay local," Fritsche explained.

It’s that very same hometown vibe that made people fall in love with the store.

"It's always friendly, it's a pleasure to come here," Savino said.

"I'm always on a first name basis with my customers. I know a lot of the families I've had kids works for me over the years. And the store is always run so that people feel like they're a part of the family," Fritsche added.

For those who still want to see a smiling face at the register many of the current workers will continue to work at the location. It’s the smiling faces that Jason says he will miss the most.

“You're only as good as the people that work for you that's what I've always said. The people that work here have been here for 20-30 years plus. My customers come to the store because of my workers. I would not have as much success as I have had if not for them," Fritsche explained.

