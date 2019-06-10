Purple pinwheels in front of Marathon County Courthouse raise awareness of elder abuse

One in 10 older Americans face abuse of some kind, but sadly, only one in 14 cases are reported to authorities.

That's why North Central Health Care is taking this week to educated people about the signs of elder abuse. The most common types of abuse are neglect and financial exploitation.

On Monday, dozens of people gathered outside Marathon County Courthouse wearing purple, to raise awareness ahead of World Elder Abuse Day on Saturday, June 15.

They also placed several purple pinwheels in the grass.

In 2018, North Central Health Care Adult Protective Services received and investigated 380 reports of suspected elder abuse cases.