Puppy reunited with family after rollover crash

An 8-week-old puppy, lost after his owners ended up in a car crash, is reunited with his family, thanks to some first responders in Portage.

The puppy's owners had just picked him up Saturday, hours before that car crash. The couple was headed back home to Minnesota when another car hit them and they thought their new dog was lost.

Tasha Buesgens and her boyfriend Kody Storlie waited two weeks to pick up their 8-week-old puppy Yami.

"It's our first dog together," Buesgens said. "We were so excited, just counting down the days."

The couple picked him up Saturday in Mount Pleasant, but on their way back to Minnesota, another car crashed into them on the interstate near Portage.

"The car was flipping and rolling, and [Kody] was trying to get ahold of, he was trying to grab me, and I had no idea what was going on," Buesgens remembered.

The couple's car finally stopped when they hit a tree, but Yami was gone.

"It was right after we hit the tree that we noticed he wasn't in the car anymore," Buesgens said.

First responders soon arrived on scene, but Buesgens just wanted to find her puppy.

"They were trying to ask me questions like what my name was, and if I was okay, but I kept screaming, 'Where's my dog?'" she said.

Buesgens and Storlie were taken to the hospital, but the Portage Fire Department went back to the scene and brought a drone with an infrared camera.

"[As] soon as I got it up in the air, we got a heat signature and about the same time we heard a bark, so then we were on a high-speed chase with the puppy out in the swamp," said Lt. Craig Ratz with the Portage Fire Department, laughing.

Firefighters and a State Patrol trooper tracked the puppy down and reunited him with Buesgens and Storlie.

"I was crying, the nurses were crying, everybody was crying," said Buesgens.

Ratz said it was a privilege to deliver the puppy directly to the couple.

"It was a feel good moment. We don't get a lot of those calls to be honest with you," Ratz explained.

Buesgens said she is still shaken from the experience.

"We were devastated that you know, the day finally came when we actually got to take him home with us this time, then we almost lost him," she said.

However, she and her boyfriend are thankful everyone made it home safe.

"We just want to thank the fire department and the nursing staff and the police officer and everybody who helped find him," she said.

Buesgens, Storlie and the puppy are expected to be okay. Buesgens suffered some cracked ribs and a black eye, but she said she is healing. Yami, the puppy, got away with nothing but a cut on his back leg.