Pump station fails causing sewage back up at homes in Wausau

The city of Wausau says construction is to blame for sewage backing up into homes on the southwest side.

According to a news release, Wausau Waterworks hired a private contractor to replace a large diameter sewer main by the Wastewater Treatment Plant. Wednesday night the contractor’s bypass pumping station shut down and sewage began backing up into homes.

The bypass pumping system was repaired early Thursday morning.

The contractor and city staff are currently going door to door in the affected area to determine which homes have been affected.

A complete list of affected homes will be compiled and the contractor will contact each of the property owners immediately to begin the clean-up process. This process will be ongoing throughout the day and scheduled clean-up will continue until completed.