Puerto Rico to approve cockfighting, defy federal ban

Legislators tell The Associated Press that Puerto Rico will defy the U.S. government and approve a law to keep cockfighting alive in a bid to protect a 400-year-old tradition practiced across the island despite a federal ban that goes into effect this week.

The move unleashed cautious rejoicing in the island’s cockfighting industry Tuesday night despite concerns that the U.S. territory is trying to override a federal law that President Donald Trump signed a year ago.

One lawmaker says Gov. Wanda Vázquez is scheduled to sign the bill Wednesday morning and officials expect the fight to end up in federal court.

