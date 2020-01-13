Public meeting set for Rib Mountain State Park master plan

A spokesman from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says the public will have an opportunity to provide input and share ideas on the future use and management of Rib Mountain State Park.

In October 2019, the Natural Resources Board approved the department's recommendation to develop a revision to the Rib Mountain State Park master plan. The result of this process will be a new master plan that replaces the existing 2005 version.

According to a news release from the DNR, master plans are guided by Chapter NR 44, Wisconsin Administrative Code and establish the level and type of resource management and public use permitted on department-managed properties.

The meeting is Jan. 29 from 5-7 p.m. at D.C. Everest Middle School - cafeteria, 9302 Schofield Ave., Weston. A brief presentation will take place at 6 p.m.

Rib Mountain State Park encompasses 1,550 acres on one of the highest points in Wisconsin. Granite Peak Ski Area encompasses approximately 400 acres on the north slope of the mountain.

