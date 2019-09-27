Public pays respects at veteran's funeral in Green Bay

The Brown County Veterans Service Office invited the community to a funeral for an Army veteran who passed away with no family in the area.

Johnathan Whitt, 31, died on Sept. 5, according to the Veterans Service Office. They did not release details of his passing.

Whitt's funeral was held Friday, Sept. 27, at 2 p.m., at Nicolet Memorial Park Cemetery, 2770 Bay Settlement Road.

The Veterans Service Office says Whitt had served at Ft. Riley, Kansas, from 2005-2007.

The office says Whitt had no family in the Green Bay area. They asked the public to help pay respects at the funeral.

