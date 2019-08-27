Public forum addresses CN rail service in northern Wisconsin

Reliable rail service is an integral part of many industries in Wisconsin, like lumber and paper. But according to businesses and groups that rely on rail transportation, rail service from Canadian National, which services much of northern Wisconsin, isn't sufficiently meeting demands.

Lawmakers, lobbyists, business leaders and CN rail representatives gathered Tuesday at Rhinelander High School for the second of two public forums held jointly by state Sen. Tom Tiffany and Michigan state senator Ed McBroom. The senators explain it's a way to get everybody together to talk through issues businesses are experiencing, but in a letter to CN, also warned they would seek out federal help if solutions couldn't be found.

Mills in Tomahawk and Rhinelander are some of the greatest impacted by what businesses say is unreliable or irregular rail service from CN to the area. For the 3M plant in Wausau, the economic impact isn't as great, but it's still an issue for plant manager Todd Bullard.

"We have had issues as others have in the area, of missed switches and what I would call inconsistent service...in response to some of those issues," Bullard said. He adds that the 3M plant depends on rail for about 70% of its transportation volume, and 30% on truck.

For other companies, that ratio of rail to truck--which is inherently more costly--is growing larger. One of the major issues raised at the public forum Tuesday was a segment of closed rail between Rhinelander and Goodman.

"How are you going to generate more business when you shut down a critical segment of rail line that runs east-west across Wisconsin?" Tiffany asked rhetorically. If nothing changes for northern Wisconsin from CM, he believes it could mean millions of dollars in economic impact and a higher volume of trucks on the roads.

A representative for CN, Larry Lloyd, said Tuesday that they have in fact invested several million dollars in capital investments to rail projects in northern and western Wisconsin in recent years, but that ultimately service has to match demand.

"The frequency of service provided needs to be balanced with the traffic volume on the line," Lloyd noted, explaining that given the history of the rail industry, investments before the need is certain can be risky for the company.

"I think railroads are always hesitant to make investments for demand that might, could, maybe, possibly happen down the road," Lloyd said.

For companies that don't have access to rail service, Lloyd said, CN has proposed loading sites in northern Wisconsin at recent meetings of the Northwoods Railroad Transit Commission (NRTC).

The problem for area businesses is that they need the service in order to expand their demand. Companies we spoke to for this report, including Domtar, noted they have to rely more and more on trucking rather than rail, which impacts their economic bottom line.

For Bullard, he hopes the forums introduce opportunity for more collaboration between CN and companies seeking their service.

"It's vital for our success to have a partner in the rail industry to help us get our products to our customers in a safe and efficient manner."