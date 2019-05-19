Lincoln Co. is asking for the public's help in portable welder theft case

According to a press release from the Lincoln Co. Sheriff's Office, the public is asked to share information in a portable welder theft.

The welder has since been recovered, but now authorities are asking anyone with any information to come forward.

It happened in the Town of Bradley, just south of Tomahawk, either late Thursday or early Friday morning. Someone removed a portable welder from the gated area of the PCA Mill on County Rd E.

The welder weighs about 1,000 lbs, and the thief would've likely needed a forklift to load the item onto a truck or trailer. The unit is worth about $10,000, and has a clear 'UNITED RENTAL' stamp on it and was being used by a contractor at the mill.

The welder was recovered Friday morning from a ditch on Old 8 Road in the Town of Monico in eastern Oneida Co.

The unit in the picture is the unit that was stolen.

Authorities believe the thieves stayed in Rhinelander, and may have gone to businesses on Lincoln Street.

If you have any information on this theft or saw any suspicious activity in Rhinelander or Monico you are asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 715-536-6272. Callers may also call Crime Stoppers at 715-536-3726 or online at www.p3tips.com. People who contact Crime Stoppers may qualify for a cash reward.