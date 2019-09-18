Psychiatry residency program at North Central Health Care hopes to fill need

When it comes to diagnosing and treating mental health disorders, including prescribing medications, psychiatrists play a critical role.

Physician residents sit in class at North Central Health Care (WSAW photo)

But, access to psychiatry has always been a problem. In Wisconsin, 55 of the state's 72 counties face a significant shortage. Twenty counties have none at all. And according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, more than half of the counties in the state have fewer than one psychiatrist for every 30,000 people.

"The rural parts of the state, the central part, the northern part, eastern and western parts of the state have a shortage of psychiatrists, and that has been long-standing," said Dr. Edward Krall, a psychiatrist and the director of the psychiatrist program at North Central Health Care.

Dr. Krall said demand is there, but supply is not.

"Appointments with a psychiatrist can take over a year. With a child psychiatrist, it can be even worse," he added.

That's why the Medical College of Wisconsin added two psychiatry residency programs to underserved areas. One came to Wausau in 2017.

"We train physicians to become psychiatrists. They work with the staff here at North Central [Health Care], psychiatrists and other staff, taking care of patients who have mental, emotional or behavioral problems," Krall said.

Currently medical staff is working to build the program.

"We currently have nine residents rotating through North Central Health Care," said Kim Van Ermen, the medical staff relations director at NCHC.

The four-year residency program includes sites other than NCHC, with three residents coming to NCHC every year, adding up to a total of 12 by the time they're in their fourth year.

One of those residents is Dr. Albina Zimany.

"When we look at improving people's quality of life, I think psychiatry really gets at the heart of that," Zimany said.

In medical school, Dr. Zimany saw a need in behavioral and psychological health, leading her here.

"Psychiatry is really becoming a field where it really applies to a lot of people, whereas before it was more of a, sort of a nish (nothing) for a lot of people," she added.

The group will be the first graduating class specializing in psychiatry in central Wisconsin, come June 2021.

Dr. Krall said that will produce a source of physicians where they are most needed in central and northern Wisconsin.

The goal is to have those doctors stay local.

"Two-thirds or 66% of psychiatrists stay in the area that they train," Van Erman said.

One contributing factor for the psychiatrist shortage is the fact the average age of a Wisconsin psychiatrist is 50 years old, and 15% are 65 or older.

