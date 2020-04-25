Protesters hold virtual rally in support of Safer at Home order

On Friday, at a large protest in Madison, police say 1,500 people gathered to call for Wisconsin to reopen before May 26th, when Governor Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order expires.

The Facebook event for the weekend protest (WSAW Photo).

Saturday and Sunday, people around the state are rallying virtually to show why they’re in favor of staying at home and keeping businesses closed, posting pictures of themselves making masks or depicting healthcare workers they’re supporting. One photo showed a child with oxygen he needs for a health condition holding a sign asking, “Do I trump your haircut?”

Organizer Marybeth Glenn has sisters with compromised immune systems.

“It’s not as though we are all ready to stay in our homes until a vaccine comes out because that’s not how it works, but there is middle ground there,” Glenn said.

Newschannel 7 asked what her response would be to those who say they won’t survive if their businesses stay closed any longer.

“Lifting this order isn’t going to fix that. And I feel like they’ve been sold false hope,” she said.

Glenn says members of the Facebook event, with more than 2,700 RSVPs by Saturday evening, understand the desire for small businesses to open. But they don’t think opening them will generate business.

“Going out and going to the movies, and going to the restaurant, because they don’t feel like it’s safe. So even if that measure is lifted, businesses are not going to recover like people are thinking they will,” she said.

Instead, Glenn, who says she and her family own a small business and remain closed, believes the government should help with cash until public trust is restored.

“Our legislators need to pay attention and go off of that reality, and start figuring out ways we can help small businesses and those financially struggling,” she said.