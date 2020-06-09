Portage Co. protester tests positive for COVID-19, other attendees encouraged to get tested

Officials with the Portage County Health Department have confirmed that a protester in attendance at a rally in Stevens Point has tested positive for COVID-19.

"We have received information that there was a positive test identified with one of the rallies here in Portage County," said Ray Przybelski, Portage County Health and Human Services Director. "We have reached out to the rally organizer and made them aware of that. They are working through their channels to inform anyone that was at the rally that that is indeed the case. We are encouraging them, anyone that was at the rally, to attend the testing that we are having tomorrow here at the Health and Human Services Department from 10 to 6 with the aid of the National Guard."

Reggie Eaton is one of the organizers of the Black Lives Matter event that took place Sunday in Stevens Point and has been in contact with health officials after being informed the positive case was at the Black Lives Matter protest. Eaton is encouraging all attendees to get tested.

"To protect yourself and others, get tested early to slow the spread," said Eaton, who along with other organizers had encouraged social distancing and required masks at the event.

The Wisconsin National Guard testing for COVID-19 is scheduled for Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Portage County HHS back employee parking lot.

