Protest over 'Safer at Home' order underway in Mosinee

A protest over Governor Tony Evers' extension of the 'Safer at Home' order is underway in Mosinee.

Hundreds are reported to be at the protest, taking place in the Central Wisconsin Industrial Park, near IROW Shredding and Crystal Finishing Systems.

On Thursday, Gov. Evers extended the Safer at Home order to last until May 26th. It was orginally set to expire on April 24th.

