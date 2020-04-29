Protect your credit and know your debt repayment obligations during a crisis

The coronavirus pandemic has upended the global economy, disrupted countless companies’ operations and shaken many Americans’ personal finances. That’s why the Better Business Bureau is reminding consumers who are concerned about debt obligations to know their rights, take steps to protect their credit and guard against debt collection scams.

Under the recently passed CARES Act, lenders must report to credit bureaus that borrowers are current on their debt obligations if the borrower has sought relief from those obligations because of the pandemic. Many other lenders have already taken proactive steps to help borrowers impacted by this crisis, offering forbearance, loan extensions, a reduction in interest rates or other forms of flexibility.

“Don’t ignore the problem and hope that it will go away,” said Susan Bach, northeast Wisconsin regional director for the BBB. She joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Wednesday.

If the coronavirus crisis has affected your finances to the point that you’re having difficulty repaying a loan, you should reach out to the lender right away to discuss your options. At the same time, don’t let the current crisis mindset distract you from keeping a close eye on your finances and credit -- and don’t fall prey to scammers taking advantage of the crisis.

Bach said it’s important that consumers who are working with a lender on forbearance or other flexible repayment options, obtain written documentation of any such arrangements. The notice must include the amount of the debt, the name of the creditor, and a statement of your rights. They should also monitor their credit report to be sure it accurately reflects their repayment efforts.

She added that debt collection scams are common. This is how it works: The scammer calls and tells you that they work for a loan company, law firm or government agency, claiming to be collecting an overdue payment. They may make threats of suing you, having your wages garnished, arresting you, or forcing you to appear in court thousands of miles from home.

If you do owe money and aren’t sure if the caller is real, ask for their name, company, street address and telephone number.

“You do have rights if you are in debt collections. So that debt collector needs to give you the details in writing.”

She said the red flags of a debt collection scam is anyone who cannot give you those written details or who threatens to arrest you.

If the scammer has personal information, place a fraud alert with Equifax, TransUnion and Experian. BBB Scam Tracker received nearly 1,700 reports of this fraud in 2019.

If you suspect you are being targeted in a debt collection scam or you have already fallen victim to one, report it to BBB Scam Tracker. Visit www.bbb.org/wisconsin. You can also call 414-847-6000 or 1-800-273-1002.