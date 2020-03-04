Prosecutors urge denial of early prison release for Madoff

Federal prosecutors say 81-year-old Ponzi schemer Bernard Madoff should not be released early from prison even if kidney disease kills him within months.

Prosecutors wrote in court papers filed late Wednesday in Manhattan federal court that Madoff committed crimes unprecedented in scope and magnitude.

They said he should not be freed after serving only 11 years of a 150-year sentence imposed in 2009.

Madoff’s lawyers had asked that he be released early under the terms of a program that permits compassionate release for some inmates if they have less than 18 months to live.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons agrees he has less than 18 months to live but has denied early release.

