Former DC Everest teacher faces 39 counts including child sexual exploitation

Prosecutors have filed 39 criminal charges against the now-resigned teacher at D.C. Everest High School.

Travis Greil is accused of possessing at least 138 ‘upskirting’ videos of children on an electronic device, taken over at least five years' time, according to probable cause statements in court on Friday.

Marathon County District Attorney Theresa Wetzsteon said during a hearing on Feb. 14. that the number of videos was based on a “very preliminary” review by law enforcement of one device, and that the investigation of his home-based electronics is still ongoing.

The investigation started on Feb. 12, Wetzsteon said, when students approached law enforcement saying they thought 38-year-old Greil might be using a device to record under their clothing, commonly referred to as ‘upskirting’. When police confronted Greil, Wetzsteon says he admitted to making the recordings.

A signature bond of $100,000 with a $20,000 cash bond was set, despite Wetzsteon initially requesting a $500,000 cash bond earlier this month. A disagreement ensued, with a defense attorney arguing that cash bonds for sexual contact cases had been set lower than $500,000 in the past, and that the case did not involve sexual contact. Greil posted bond Friday afternoon and was released from custody.

“He was willing to do this in a school setting where he was entrusted with the care of these children,” Wetzsteon noted. Judge Michael Moran acknowledged that the number of videos concerned him.

In a press release, Everest Metro police chief Clay Schulz said a forensic preview of an electronic device showed it had multiple videos "where the device was positioned in such a way to capture, and did capture, recordings underneath the clothing of numerous females in the school setting."

While Greil was physically in court, he did not visibly appear as a defense attorney argued that he should be allowed to remain behind the wall from the public’s view, which Judge Moran allowed.

