Prosecutors file charges in Wood County related to murder suspect's pursuit

Prosecutors in Wood County have filed charges against a homicide suspect for alleged traffic crimes committed during a pursuit.

Brandon Noll is already charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of driving a vehicle without consent and fleeing an officer in Marathon County. He remains in custody on $5 million cash bond.

Now, court records show he’ll be charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety and hit-and-run in Wood County. Noll is accused of causing a crash on the east side of Marshfield following the deaths.

Noll reportedly drove through the Village of Spencer where a Spencer Police officer spotted him and attempted to make a traffic stop. Noll continued to drive, leading officers on a chase. That led to the third scene in Marshfield on Veterans Parkway near the Marshfield Police Department. A State Patrol trooper did a PIT maneuver, hitting the vehicle and arrested Noll.

The trooper was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and quickly released.

Noll’s initial appearance in Wood County has been scheduled for July 23.

