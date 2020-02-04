Prosecutors dismiss, but refile charges against alleged cemetery shooter

Prosecutors have dismissed, but refiled criminal charges against the 65-year-old man accused of killing one woman and injuring two others in October 2019.

Henry West was scheduled to enter a plea to his 17 charges Monday. However, that hearing was postponed and a motion hearing was held Tuesday. Prosecutors said a defect in the filing was the reason for the motion, however, specific details were not released. West is due in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing in the refiled criminal case.

West is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, 11 counts of attempted homicide, arson, and other charges.

Prosecutors say West entered the cemetery on Oct. 3 and shot three people, killing cemetery general manager Patricia Grimm and injuring the two other victims.

They say he also cut a natural gas line and set up a network of explosives back at his home on Fullmer Street in Schofield. An officer with the Everest Metro Police Department estimated in court documents that there was enough natural gas in the apartments that, if combusted, would have caused a large explosion capable of killing or injuring several to hundreds of people, including all the residents, law enforcement and first responders at the scene.

West had been an employee of the cemetery but was fired in 2012. In October, he faced eviction from his apartment.

Neighbors and Pine Grove employees have said he made threats about cemetery management in the past.

West remains in jail on a $10 million bond.

