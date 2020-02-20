Another likely victim found in case of Madison teacher accused of recording students

A new victim may have been identified in the case against a Madison East High School teacher accused of placing recording devices into the hotel rooms of female students.

David Kruchten (Source: Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)

Prosecutors may also be filing additional charges against the teacher, David Kruchten, court officials confirm to NBC15 News.

Kruchten is accused of placing three recording devices into female students’ hotel rooms during a Minneapolis field trip, according to a criminal complaint.

For the alleged crime, Kruchten is facing three new felony counts of interfering with the privacy of a minor in Minnesota on top of the seven felony charges already levied against him in a federal court.

Kruchten pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Kruchten waved his initial appearance in federal court Thursday. His final pretrial has been scheduled for Sept. 9.

According to the complaint, the three recording devices were hidden in a pair of air fresheners sitting on bathroom shelves and a smoke detector placed in the bathroom at shower height and facing the shower.

They were reportedly discovered on Sunday, Dec. 8, when one of the girls pressed a button she thought would spray the room and, instead, the device opened up to reveal the hidden camera.

The State of Minnesota has requested a warrant be issued for his arrest.

