Proposed rule change to "Snap" could affect thousands

A proposed rule change to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) would mean hundreds in our viewing area lose access to free and reduced lunches.

It would change what is classified as income when it comes to food stamp eligibility for families.

A quarter of Verona School District's student population is receiving free or reduced lunch. Verona School District Officials said about 20 percent of families apply with federal applications, but others get direct certification from the state.

In the Madison School District nearly 14,000 students were eligible for free or reduced lunch in 2018, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

NBC15 reached out to MMSD about the effects of this proposed rule change.

They said in a statement, “We are taking this very seriously and researching how to protect our students currently receiving free and reduced-price lunch benefits."

The revised comment period about this proposed federal change ended on November 1. Now federal officials will review the public's input before issuing a final rule.

