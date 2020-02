The Wisconsin State Assembly has approved a bill that would raise the smoking age from 18 to 21.

Currently a person must be at least 18 to purchase cigarettes, tobacco, nicotine or vaping products.

The measure's chief assembly sponsor, Republican John Spiros, initially included vaping products in the bill but later removed any mention of them.

However, he amended the measure on the assembly floor to include them again. The bill now heads to the State Senate.