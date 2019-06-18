Proposed bill would ban pet stores from selling cats and dogs

A bill gaining bipartisan support could prohibit pet stores from selling cats and dogs in Wisconsin.

The bill is designed to cut down on puppy mills, and instead require stores to work with shelters and adoption centers to get animals to sell.

"Sadly the large volume sales through pet stores is a primary way of bringing dogs to market," Republican Representative David Steffen, Asembly District 4. "So by closing that avenue it gives us a chance to close that avenue for puppy mills."

Anyone who doesn't follow the proposed law could face a $10,000 fine.

If the bill passes, it could go into effect as early as January of 2020. The Wisconsin Humane Society is a strong supporter of the bill.