Proposal would renovate Plaza Hotel into Best Western by December

The Wausau Finance and Economic Development Committees will meet jointly Wednesday afternoon to discuss a proposal to raze and renovate parts of the Plaza Hotel in Wausau.

The proposal states if approved this month, a Best Western hotel will open in the tower portion of the Plaza by December. The property is located at 201 N. 17th Ave.

The proposal states the ownership structure would change and the existing 6-acre parcel would be divided into three lots: the north parking area sold off for another commercial use; the tower renovated into a 64 room Best Western branded hotel; and the ballroom, pool and two-story motel court part of the existing hotel would be sold to Lokre Company to be demolished and redeveloped into future multifamily residential units.

The apartments would be similar to the redevelopment of the adjacent former Mountain Lanes site.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at 5:15 p.m. at Wausau City Hall.

