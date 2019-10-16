Proposal would move Ascension Wisconsin med flight hangar to CWA

We're learning new details about a proposal to build the Ascension Wisconsin Spirit Medical Transport hangar at the Central Wisconsin Airport.

The CWA board is set to review a lease in a meeting this Friday.

The med flight is currently based at the Stevens Point municipal airport and was set to expand there, but the spirit med flight hangar may move to this empty lot east of the main airport terminal.

Ascension Hospital said in a statement, "Unfortunately, we have not been able to reach an agreement with the City of Stevens Point on the value of services and infrastructure investment required for this project… As a result we have submitted a plan to the Central Wisconsin Joint Airport Board, which will allow for the continued delivery of services to our patients and the communities we serve."

Ascension submitted a proposal to CWA for a ten year agreement which suggests it would bring an extra $20,000 a year to the airport.

They expect construction will cost an estimated $600,000.

In the original Stevens Point expansion plan, the new hangar was going to be 19,000 square feet with helicopters, an airplane, and lodging for staff.

Renderings show the CWA facility would have a 38,000 square foot hangar facility, but specific plans for inside the hanger are not included.

The agenda from the upcoming board meeting said, if approved, construction on the new hangar would start on November 18 and finish next August.