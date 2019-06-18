Proposal calls for Wausau to reduce number of downtown one-way streets

The city of Wausau is looking at new ways to improve accessibly to downtown. A newly released master plan is proposing turning many of downtown’s one-way streets into two-ways.

A draft of the plan was released last month. The proposed changes would include improvement to 1st Street, Forest Street, Washington Street, and Fifth Street. Along with intersection modifications for the following intersections: 1st Street/River Road/Washington Street and Grand Avenue/5th Street/6th Street.

The biggest proposed change would be switching Forest Street, which curves around the mall to the south then heads east, from a one-way.





A draft of the map titled, “Wausau Center preferred street network” show the mall’s parking ramps would also be split from the mall building.

Click here to view a draft of the plan on the city’s website.

The Plan Commission will discuss the plan at its meeting Tuesday at 5 p.m.

