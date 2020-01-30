Proposal aims to make Colby the official state cheese

Should Colby be the new state cheese in Wisconsin? People from Colby, Wisconsin say ‘yes’.

Lawmakers in the Committee on Government Operations, Technology and Consumer Protection heard public comment on Wednesday on a proposal that would make the mild cheese the official state cheese in Wisconsin.

In October, eight representatives and one senator introduced a bill recognizing Colby cheese as the official state cheese. This bill designates Colby as the state cheese and requires the Wisconsin Blue Book to include information concerning that designation.

Wednesday, people from the 1,800-person city spoke passionately at the hearing about what the cheese’s history and connection to the community means to them. An area high school choir performed a song about the city and cheese. Descendants of the inventor of Colby cheese also spoke about how much the cheese means to their family.

“Wisconsin cheese” as a whole is already considered the official dairy product of Wisconsin.

Over the years the Wisconsin Legislature has officially recognized a wide variety of state symbols. They are listed and described in Section 1.10 of the Wisconsin Statutes.

Colby cheese originated in Colby, Wisconsin. It’s in the cheddar family and has a sweet flavor, with a mild, sweet aroma.

