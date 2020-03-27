Proper posture is important while working at home

“What we are seeing are patients that are coming in complaining of pain actually related to their new at home work stations,” said Innovative Health chiropractor Kevin Ritzenthaler.

Keeping good posture is important while working from home.

The key is to keep everything aligned.

“A good way to think about how to set up your workstation at home is from the bottom up,” said Ritzenthaler. “You want to think about your feet, your legs and your arms. It’s important for those areas to be parallel with the floor.”

The most comfortable piece of furniture in your house, might not be the best option for your posture.

“So, couches are something you see a lot of patients working from, we’re telling patients ‘Maybe that’s a good place to relax. Maybe that’s a good place to watch TV but probably not a good place to work.’” Ritzenthaler said.

Once you get everything aligned, it’s important to remember three key healthy principles.

“We talk about taking breaks,” said Ritzenthaler. “Also, stretching is important. And of course managing stress is a big part of it, too.”