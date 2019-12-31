Prompt care was key to Sanders’ recovery from heart attack

(AP) - Prompt treatment was key when Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders had his heart attack.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a campaign stop, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Hillsboro, N.H. (Source: AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Dr. Mary Ann McLaughlin at Mount Sinai Heart center in New York reviewed Sanders’ medical information for The Associated Press.

She’s Mount Sinai Heart’s director of cardiovascular health and wellness.

McLaughlin says the heart attack occurred in an artery often called the “widow-maker." But the fact he received quick care helps explain how well he’s doing.

She says she sees no reason why “he would not be able to function effectively in a high stress job” like the presidency.

The 78-year-old candidate’s health came under extra scrutiny when he had his heart attack Oct. 1.

