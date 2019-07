Less than 2,000 Wisconsin Public Service customers remain without power a week after straight-line winds and tornadoes hit Wisconsin.

At its peak, WPS reported 34,000 power outages. That number did not include customers from other energy companies.

As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, the largest outage in central Wisconsin is Pearson with 309 customers affected.

A spokesman for Wisconsin Public Service said storms Friday and Saturday night caused the most severe damage in 20 years.