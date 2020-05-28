Professional Disc Golf Association clears competitions for Wisconsin

While disc golf courses in the area have been open since the end of April, the Professional Disk Golf Association announced Wednesday that sanctioned play would be able to take place over the summer.

WADGE meets for the first time this season for head to head competitions at the Yellowbanks disc golf course. (WSAW Photo).

At this time only 20 states and nine countries have been cleared by the PDGA to hold sanctioned competitions with Wisconsin being the newest to the list.

While disc golfers have been able to spend some time out on the courses during quarantine, Collin North said the competitions are what help the sport expand into the community.

"Yeah, I'm excited about it. I think lifting the sanctions is a good choice. I pretty much trust people to behave responsibly or at least businesses to so I think it's good news. I like seeing people back out on the courses," North said.

Some members of The Wausau Area Disc Gold Enthusiasts met for their first casual doubles match of the season Wednesday. Kobe Moua with the league said with the new ruling, he expects more members to get out and participate.

"Disc golf is fun. Instead of staying inside all day, get out. Throw a few with your friends in the woods and enjoy nature," Moua said.

At this time the PDGA is working on setting dates for postponed sanctioned play like the Standing Rock Opener In Stevens Point. The association asks that those who do choose to play competitively or just for fund play it safe by staying at lease 6 feel apart and sanitize regularly.

For more information and updates on sanctioned play Click here.